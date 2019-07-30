Newscast – Tuesday, July 30, 2019

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy signals that he is likely to re-veto funding the Legislature restored,
- some Alaska college students say they’re seeing military recruiters step up their efforts amid the university system’s budget uncertainty,
- several high-profile Democrats seeking the presidency are weighing in on Alaska’s ferry workers’ strike and budget slashing,
- the Department of Transportation warns ferry system patrons of a text-based refund fraud scheme,
- Pebble mine opponents think politics are overriding science on the EPA’s latest decision,
- the highest ranking officer in the U.S. Coast Guard is touring Alaska,
- rural Alaska Native villages will receive almost $5 million from the U.S. Justice Department to combat public safety problems, and
- the Department of Homeland Security issues a warning to small plane owners about a hacking vulnerability.
Recent headlines
-
Can Alaska learn anything from ‘the Kansas experiment’?As Alaskans debate Gov. Mike Dunleavy's budget cuts, a different state occasionally enters the conversation to serve as a kind of cautionary tale: Kansas.
-
As ferry strike continues, communities must find alternativesCommunities that depend on the Alaska Marine Highway System are making some pricey choices while they wait for the strike to conclude.
-
Legislature passes capital budget funding, $1,600 PFD, veto reversalsGov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s glad the capital budget funding passed. But he called the veto reversals and lower PFD "a disappointment."
-
Alaska ferry workers strike continues into 6th day while union, state ‘working through’ issuesState and union representatives met this weekend with a federal mediator to discuss contract negotiations.