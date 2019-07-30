Newscast – Tuesday, July 30, 2019

By July 30, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy signals that he is likely to re-veto funding the Legislature restored,
  • some Alaska college students say they’re seeing military recruiters step up their efforts amid the university system’s budget uncertainty,
  • several high-profile Democrats seeking the presidency are weighing in on Alaska’s ferry workers’ strike and budget slashing,
  • the Department of Transportation warns ferry system patrons of a text-based refund fraud scheme,
  • Pebble mine opponents think politics are overriding science on the EPA’s latest decision,
  • the highest ranking officer in the U.S. Coast Guard is touring Alaska,
  • rural Alaska Native villages will receive almost $5 million from the U.S. Justice Department to combat public safety problems, and
  • the Department of Homeland Security issues a warning to small plane owners about a hacking vulnerability.
