Juneau Afternoon on summer schedule

Juneau Afternoon is on its summer schedule of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In its place, enjoy Hidden Brain on Mondays, and Splendid Table on Tuesdays.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM. Folk Alley plays at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Tune in this Monday at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 for a forum about Means Reduction by the Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition.
Recent headlines
Moody’s sees negative outlook for Alaska’s credit ratingIf the state’s credit rating were to be downgraded, it would raise the interest rate for the government to borrow money.
Ferry workers’ strike chokes supply chain to GustavusToshCo is flying milk and eggs into the town of about 450 people as an emergency measure, which will roughly double their retail prices.
State warns striking ferry workers of loss of health coverageThe state sent a letter to the more than 400 striking workers represented by the Inlandboatmen’s Union of the Pacific warning employees that the state would not be paying health insurance premiums or unemployment compensation if the strike lasts past August 1.
Online education ad targeting University of Alaska students draws criticismThe ad appeared on Facebook last week, encouraging University of Alaska students worried about UA's future to complete their degrees online — from a New York university.