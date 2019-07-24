Watch live: Former special counsel Mueller testifies before Congress

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is appearing in two separate hearings before the U.S. House Judiciary and Intelligence committees. Though Mueller has said his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election is his testimony, lawmakers have insisted that he testify in person.
The proceedings are scheduled to start Wednesday at 4:30 a.m. Alaska time.
Have Alaska’s US lawmakers read the Mueller report? We asked.
