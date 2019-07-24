Newscast – Wednesday, July 24, 2019

By July 24, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The union representing ferry system workers goes on strike,
  • House lawmakers split permanent fund dividends off from a line-item budget veto reversal bill,
  • pre-kindergarten Head Start classes scale back due to budget vetoes,
  • authorities identify the man found dead in a Mendenhall Valley pond as Charles Knapp,
  • Alaska marine pilots flag part of Skagway’s port as a collision risk zone, and
  • Royal Canadian Mounted Police identify two British Columbia teenagers suspected in three deaths along the Alaska and Cassiar highways.
