Newscast – Wednesday, July 24, 2019

In this newscast:
- The union representing ferry system workers goes on strike,
- House lawmakers split permanent fund dividends off from a line-item budget veto reversal bill,
- pre-kindergarten Head Start classes scale back due to budget vetoes,
- authorities identify the man found dead in a Mendenhall Valley pond as Charles Knapp,
- Alaska marine pilots flag part of Skagway’s port as a collision risk zone, and
- Royal Canadian Mounted Police identify two British Columbia teenagers suspected in three deaths along the Alaska and Cassiar highways.
Recent headlines
As Homer’s Grewingk Glacier recedes, the risk of landslides and tsunamis growsOne of the most popular landmarks in Kachemak Bay State Park is a glacier that’s becoming increasingly unstable.
Anchorage raises age to buy tobacco products to 21The Anchorage Assembly voted unanimously Tuesday night for a new measure that makes it illegal to sell cigarettes, electronic smoking devices and other similar products to anyone under 21 years old.
Petersburg police to end round-the-clock coverageThe police chief's announcement follows the Petersburg Borough Assembly's decision last week not to fill a vacant sergeant’s job. Assembly members cited concerns over the future of state funding.
Updated: Alaska Marine Highway faces shutdown after ferry union goes on strikeA labor dispute involving the largest union representing state ferry workers is poised to paralyze the Alaska Marine Highway System.