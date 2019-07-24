It’s a Dragstravaganza!

Sheli DeLaney hosts Thursday July 25, 2019.
Gigi Monroe is celebrating her birthday in style! Hear all the details about the big bash, and more. Mod Carousel will be here to talk boy-lesque, and representatives from AWARE (Aiding Women in Abuse and Rape Emergencies) will be here to give us an update on their activities. And as always, we’ll get the scoop on this weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings on Arts Up!
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Recent headlines
-
As Homer’s Grewingk Glacier recedes, the risk of landslides and tsunamis growsOne of the most popular landmarks in Kachemak Bay State Park is a glacier that’s becoming increasingly unstable.
-
Anchorage raises age to buy tobacco products to 21The Anchorage Assembly voted unanimously Tuesday night for a new measure that makes it illegal to sell cigarettes, electronic smoking devices and other similar products to anyone under 21 years old.
-
Petersburg police to end round-the-clock coverageThe police chief's announcement follows the Petersburg Borough Assembly's decision last week not to fill a vacant sergeant’s job. Assembly members cited concerns over the future of state funding.
-
Updated: Alaska Marine Highway faces shutdown after ferry union goes on strikeA labor dispute involving the largest union representing state ferry workers is poised to paralyze the Alaska Marine Highway System.