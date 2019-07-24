It’s a Dragstravaganza!

Sheli DeLaney hosts Thursday July 25, 2019.

Gigi Monroe is celebrating her birthday in style! Hear all the details about the big bash, and more. Mod Carousel will be here to talk boy-lesque, and representatives from AWARE (Aiding Women in Abuse and Rape Emergencies) will be here to give us an update on their activities. And as always, we’ll get the scoop on this weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings on Arts Up!

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

