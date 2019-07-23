Feds withdraw appeal of Izembek Refuge road decision

Update (Tuesday, 6:45 p.m.) — Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media
The U.S. Interior Department has already signed a new land swap agreement for a King Cove road, days after it gave up its appeal of a court ruling that its prior agreement violated federal law.
Alaska Public Media has obtained a copy of the new agreement, signed earlier this month by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and the CEO of King Cove Corporation. (Read more.)
Original story
The federal government has dropped its appeal in the King Cove road case.
For now, that leaves in place U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason’s decision blocking a land exchange for a road corridor through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.
Gleason ruled in March that former U.S. Interior Department Secretary Ryan Zinke didn’t adequately explain his decision when he reversed course and approved the land exchange after his predecessor denied it.
“When Secretary Zinke signed that land exchange agreement, he didn’t really address those prior findings and didn’t have any real findings of fact or record to rely on,” said Trustees for Alaska attorney Bridget Psarianos, who represents environmental groups in the case. “And that’s just not how administrative agencies are permitted to make decisions.”
The federal government appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, but Psarianos said even then Interior Department officials suggested they might seek a different legal approach to building the road, so Psarianos doesn’t think the issue is over.
“Whatever options they consider, we’ll be taking a close look at and be on the ready for,” said the attorney.
Psarianos and her clients argue a road would damage the refuge and the wildlife species that rely on it.
Interior officials weren’t available for interviews on Monday.
People in King Cove have for years sought a road through the refuge so they can get to Cold Bay, which has a much larger runway and more regular air service. Road proponents say denying the community that access endangers lives in a medical emergency.
Recent headlines
-
It’s back: U.S. Interior Dept. signs new land swap deal for King Cove roadThe U.S. Interior Department has already signed a new land swap agreement for a King Cove road, just days after it gave up its appeal of a court ruling that its prior agreement violated federal law.
-
Juneau Assembly approves local on-site marijuana consumptionThe new ordinance, which allows patrons to consume marijuana edibles inside licensed retailers and smoke in designated outdoor areas, takes effect in 30 days.
-
Financial exigency likely means UAS layoffs and program reductions — but not before fall classes beginThe UAS chancellor says programs with larger enrollments are more likely to be retained. But he adds that some smaller programs, like Alaska Native languages, are critical to the mission of UAS.
-
Alaska DEC approves waste management permit for Palmer ProjectThe Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation has approved a waste management permit for a controversial mineral exploration project near the communities of Klukwan and Haines.