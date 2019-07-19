Juneau Afternoon on summer schedule

Juneau Afternoon is on its summer schedule of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In its place, enjoy Hidden Brain on Mondays, and Splendid Table on Tuesdays.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM. Folk Alley plays at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Tune in this Monday at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 for the live broadcast of the City and Borough of Juneau assembly meeting.
Recent headlines
Never mind the smoke and sirens at the Juneau airport: It’s only a drillJuneau International Airport officials have organized a simulated emergency exercise for Saturday. The exercise is required to be held every three years as part of the airport's FAA certification.
Two worlds that overlap: Richard Glenn sees ANWR drilling as a boon to Iñupiaq communitiesRichard Glenn is an inconvenient truth for opponents of drilling in the Arctic Refuge. He presents a challenge to a prevalent narrative in Washington, D.C., that Native people oppose development in the Arctic.
Gardentalk – It’s garlic harvesting time!If the scapes straighten out, or if you see yellow or brown developing in garlic stalks and at least half of the leaves, then the garlic is ready to be picked.
Juneau begins to feel budget veto impactsAs the Alaska Legislature continues to grapple with the state's budget, Juneau is dealing with the direct and indirect impacts of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget vetoes.