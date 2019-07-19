Juneau Afternoon on summer schedule

Juneau Afternoon is on its summer schedule of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In its place, enjoy Hidden Brain on Mondays, and Splendid Table on Tuesdays.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM. Folk Alley plays at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

Tune in this Monday at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 for the live broadcast of the City and Borough of Juneau assembly meeting.

