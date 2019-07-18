Salt, soil, and moon rocks

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, July 19th 2019.
Salt and Soil Marketplace are our guests for Foodie Friday; they’ll talk about how their business delivers local seafood, produce, and more into the hands of Juneau foodies. Representatives from the Alaska State Museum will be here to talk about the recovery of their moon rock, and the Friends of the Marie Drake Planetarium will tell us how they will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Recent headlines
Juneau begins to feel budget veto impactsAs the Alaska Legislature continues to grapple with the state's budget, Juneau is dealing with the direct and indirect impacts of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget vetoes.
UAS accreditation renewed despite budget concernsThe announcement comes despite concerns expressed by the accreditation commission's president, who has warned that cuts to the University of Alaska's budget could jeopardize accreditation in the future.
Hospital group sues to block emergency Medicaid payment cutThe Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association’s president says the changes should have been handled through the normal process for changing rules.
Planes violating airspace restrictions raise safety, operations concerns at Swan Lake FireOfficials say some area pilots aren't abiding by the temporary flight restriction over the fire, and that could have major consequences.