Salt, soil, and moon rocks

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, July 19th 2019.

Salt and Soil Marketplace are our guests for Foodie Friday; they’ll talk about how their business delivers local seafood, produce, and more into the hands of Juneau foodies. Representatives from the Alaska State Museum will be here to talk about the recovery of their moon rock, and the Friends of the Marie Drake Planetarium will tell us how they will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

