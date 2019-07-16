Young votes against condemning Trump for racist tweets

Alaska Congressman Don Young declined an opportunity Tuesday to criticize President Donald Trump for tweets he wrote that are widely viewed as racist.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 240-187 to condemn Trump for “racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.” In tweets on Sunday, Trump said four members of Congress — all women of color — should “go back” to where they came from.

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Young voted no on the House resolution, as did all but four Republicans. In a press statement afterward, Young said the non-binding measure only contributes to partisan rancor. He did not mention what the president said, but he did put in a plug for the diversity among his colleagues in the House.

“In fact, our varied perspectives make us more responsive to the needs of a nation of many people,” Young’s statement reads.

Of the three people representing Alaska in Congress, only Sen. Lisa Murkowski has criticized Trump. In social media posts, she called his remarks on Twitter spiteful and “absolutely unacceptable.”

There is no excuse for the president’s spiteful comments –they were absolutely unacceptable and this needs to stop. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) July 15, 2019

Some of her constituents chided her for not calling the tweets “racist.” Murkowski said she thinks the “racist” label applies.

“I took it in that context, yes,” she said Tuesday.

She chose her words to apply more broadly, because she said lots of people have escalated the rhetoric.

“This is a reminder to us all that our words matter, and we need to use our words wisely,” she said.

Sen. Dan Sullivan called for civility, but he didn’t criticize Trump. Asked whether the president’s tweet was racist, Sullivan issued a statement Monday night saying the Democratic Party has turned to the far left and has bad policies on energy, border security and Israel, but that Republicans and Democrats need to debate respectfully.

