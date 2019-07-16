Newscast – July 16, 2019

  • A group of Alaskans begins organizing a recall campaign targeting Gov. Mike Dunleavy,
  • Hours of split testimony in the House Finance Committee leans in support of a bill to moderate Dunleavy’s budget cuts,
  • University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen takes questions on Talk of Alaska,
  • the Alaska Legislature sues Gov. Dunleavy over school funding,
  • the the Alaska State Council on the Arts shutters, and
  • the National Weather Service reports Suicide Basin is draining into Mendenhall Lake and to that flooding is possible.
