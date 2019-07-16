Newscast – July 16, 2019

In this newscast:
- A group of Alaskans begins organizing a recall campaign targeting Gov. Mike Dunleavy,
- Hours of split testimony in the House Finance Committee leans in support of a bill to moderate Dunleavy’s budget cuts,
- University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen takes questions on Talk of Alaska,
- the Alaska Legislature sues Gov. Dunleavy over school funding,
- the the Alaska State Council on the Arts shutters, and
- the National Weather Service reports Suicide Basin is draining into Mendenhall Lake and to that flooding is possible.
Recent headlines
Containment efforts keep Swan Lake Fire away from communitiesSuppression efforts are focused on the southern section of the fire to protect nearby communities. Fire crews have 50% of that portion of the fire contained.
Juneau’s Glory Hall will cut breakfast, lunch service in response to budget vetoesThe most recent state budget cuts mean the shelter will have to reduce its hours. The building will close from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., likely starting next month. That means no breakfast and no lunch.
Young votes against condemning Trump for racist tweetsRep. Don Young voted no on the House resolution, as did all but four Republicans. In a press statement afterward, Young said the non-binding measure only contributes to partisan rancor.
Alaska Legislature sues governor over validity of school funding lawThe dispute is over a law enacted last year and signed by former Gov. Bill Walker. The law sought to provide school funding for both last school year and the coming year.