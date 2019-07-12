Juneau Afternoon on summer schedule

Juneau Afternoon is on its summer schedule of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In its place, enjoy Hidden Brain on Mondays, and Splendid Table on Tuesdays.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM. Folk Alley plays at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Tune in this Monday at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 for a Mudrooms sampler, seven 7-minute stories by local storytellers.
Recent headlines
Juneau officials lift borough-wide ‘air emergency’Anecdotal reports attribute this week’s poor air quality to respiratory problems and canceled hiking tours, though a Bartlett Regional Hospital official says activity there hasn’t been out of the ordinary.
Jökulhlaup watch: Scientists, Juneau officials waiting for Suicide Basin’s glacial dam releaseThere's enough water in Suicide Basin to fill an estimated 10,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. This year, as in previous years, that water could eventually flow under Mendenhall Glacier and flood Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River.
How hospital ERs in Alaska are helping patients with opioid use disorderA trip to the emergency room can be a crucial window to assist people in their recovery. Now some providers are giving patients a medicine to ease the transition so they can seek additional care. Recently, a hospital in Juneau completed one year of this program with encouraging results.
PFD fight splits Alaska GOP, leaving some aligned with DemocratsOne of the biggest ideological fractures complicating this year's legislative session is within the Alaska Republican Party. And that's creating some strange bedfellows.