Coffee, cookies, and culture with Sacred Grounds

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, July 12th 2019.
Sacred Grounds are our featured guests for Foodie Friday! Learn how they came to be, and why you should come and eat. The Juneau Jumpers will be here to hype up their Jump Rope Summer Camp. And we’ll learn how to compete in the battle of the BBQ with Family Promise.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Recent headlines
-
Someday we’ll fund it: Juneauites plan to install downtown rainbow crosswalkA group of residents is planning to install a rainbow crosswalk in downtown Juneau — this time with the city’s blessing.
-
As a bat-killing disease spreads westward, volunteers gather data on Southeast Alaska populationsThe Alaska Department of Fish and Game launched a project in 2014 to get accurate data on the region's bat populations. Now they're racing against the clock before a deadly bat disease reaches Alaska.
-
Anchorage leaders brace for ‘unprecedented’ budget situationAnchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz describes Alaska's pending fiscal situation as "an act of budgetary terrorism."
-
Watch: Alaska Legislature continues discussion of veto overridesAfter a failed vote yesterday to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy's vetoes, Alaska lawmakers are in another joint session to discuss veto overrides.