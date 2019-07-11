Coffee, cookies, and culture with Sacred Grounds

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, July 12th 2019.

Sacred Grounds are our featured guests for Foodie Friday! Learn how they came to be, and why you should come and eat. The Juneau Jumpers will be here to hype up their Jump Rope Summer Camp. And we’ll learn how to compete in the battle of the BBQ with Family Promise.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

Make sense of the news For an insightful (and entertaining) weekly recap of the biggest news in Alaska, try The Signal – the free news email from KTOO Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.