Re-living the moon landing on its 50th anniversary

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Thursday, July 12, 2019.
On Thursday’s show, we’ll hear what’s happening with the Juneau Public Libraries in the month of July, including their webcast of the 1969 Apollo 11 landing on the moon. We’ll also get a monthly update from the Zach Gordon Youth Center, and Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will highlight the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings on Arts Up.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Recent headlines
Gov. Dunleavy’s veto to agriculture funding alarms advocates of local foodThe veto would cut $1.2 million from the state’s Department of Natural Resources in addition to defunding a loan program for farmers. The deadline to override the vetoes is Friday.
Portugal. The Man returns home to protest budget vetoesGrammy Award-winning band Portugal. The Man is back in its home-state and played a free concert Tuesday evening in Anchorage as part of a rally against Governor Mike Dunleavy's recent line-item budget vetoes.
Alaska lawmakers’ veto override vote fails in Juneau as protesters occupy GOP session in WasillaFewer legislators were present in Juneau than the 45 votes needed to reverse the governor's vetoes. Disagreement over where to meet has split lawmakers between the two locations, with Friday the constitutional deadline for overriding the vetoes.
In 4 a.m. emails, demonstrations and in-person ambushes, Alaskans press lawmakers on budget vetoesAlaskans are approaching their legislators in person. They’re holding rallies and sleepovers. And they’re barraging lawmakers with phone calls, text messages and emails by the hundreds.