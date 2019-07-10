Newscast – Wednesday, July 10, 2019

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Legislature fails to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget vetoes,
- Juneau artists protest funding cuts to the Alaska State Council on the Arts,
- another line item veto eliminates funding for Local Emergency Planners across the state,
- two state agencies issued burn bans across large portions of the state Tuesday.
Recent headlines
While Dunleavy’s budget vetoes survive override vote, Alaska’s Legislature remains dividedWhile there won't be a formal way to override the vetoes after Friday, there may be another path to restoring funding for some line items.
Artists call on Legislature to fund state arts councilIf the Legislature does not override the governor's veto, the Alaska State Council on the Arts will lose funding on Monday, making Alaska the only state in the U.S. without an arts council.
University of Alaska president: Campus closures, program elimination and layoffs on the table under Dunleavy vetoesThe University of Alaska stands to lose $134 million in state funding if Governor Mike Dunleavy's line-item vetoes are not overturned by legislators.
Gov. Dunleavy vetoes funding for Alaska’s local emergency plannersA line item veto deleted $225,000 to be distributed among 21 Local Emergency Planning Committees: local officials and volunteers who plan for disasters and train others in an emergency.