Newscast – Wednesday, July 10, 2019

By July 10, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska Legislature fails to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget vetoes,
  • Juneau artists protest funding cuts to the Alaska State Council on the Arts,
  • another line item veto eliminates funding for Local Emergency Planners across the state,
  • two state agencies issued burn bans across large portions of the state Tuesday.
