Watch: Juneau’s Fourth of July parade

Juneau celebrated the Fourth of July with festivities including the annual parade through downtown Juneau. Watch some of the highlights of the parade here.
Recent headlines
A rat was found dead on St. Paul Island in the Bering Sea. Here’s why that’s a big deal.An intensive 10-month search for a stowaway rat that invaded the rat-free seabird paradise of St. Paul Island has come to a happy end for everyone. Except the rat.
Douglas Highway construction suspended over July Fourth weekend, resumes MondayConstruction crews have been replacing the water main along a section of the road since the first week of June. Construction is expected to last into early September.
Juneau residents asked to conserve water as dry conditions persistThe conservation notice applies to residents from Lemon Creek to Tee Harbor, including all of the Mendenhall Valley, who get their drinking water from the Salmon Creek Reservoir water station.
Juneau police investigate body found in Mendenhall Valley backyardJuneau police confirmed that authorities are investigating a dead body discovered in the Mendenhall Valley. The deceased man has not been identified, and the cause of death is still under investigation.