Newscast – Wednesday, July 3, 2019

By July 3, 2019 Newscasts

  • Gov. Dunleavy’s vetoes include a $250,000 cut in funding for Alaska’s Civil Air Patrol,
  • community campuses will also take a hit from funding cuts to the University of Alaska system,
  • a “Men’s Gathering” in Juneau brought together men from across the state hoping to address violence.
