Newscast – Wednesday, July 3, 2019

In this newscast:
- Gov. Dunleavy’s vetoes include a $250,000 cut in funding for Alaska’s Civil Air Patrol,
- community campuses will also take a hit from funding cuts to the University of Alaska system,
- a “Men’s Gathering” in Juneau brought together men from across the state hoping to address violence.
Recent headlines
Juneau police investigate body found in backyardJuneau Police Department Lt. Krag Campbell confirmed that police are investigating the dead body discovered on Atlin Drive. Campbell said police expect to release more information Wednesday evening.
Independence Day fireworks shows canceled in Anchorage, Eagle River, WrangellFireworks shows have been canceled in Anchorage, Eagle River and Wrangell due to extreme dry weather. Juneau's public fireworks show will still take place as planned on Wednesday night, according to Juneau officials.
Updated: Anchorage wildfire forces evacuationsThe Campbell Park Fire was first reported Tuesday afternoon and quickly grew to 15 acres, causing a small evacuation effort. By about 8 p.m, an Anchorage official said crews were confident they had the fire largely under control.
For Quinhagak tribal officers, law enforcement training means feeling prepared for a job they were already doingQuinhagak officers are on call 24/7, yet they’re only paid for 40 hours a week at $15 an hour. When asked how rural Alaska can increase law enforcement, each officer had the same answer: Pay us more.