Juneau police investigate body found in Mendenhall Valley backyard

A body has been found in a backyard in the Mendenhall Valley, according to Juneau Police Department Lt. Krag Campbell.
Campbell confirmed that police are investigating the dead body discovered on Atlin Drive. He said they received a report shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday.
In a press release, police said the person is believed to be an adult male.
Capital City Fire/Rescue Special Teams responded to the scene and removed the body from a pond near the 9000 block of Atlin Drive.
The man has not been identified, and the cause of death is also still under investigation.
The release says an autopsy will be performed by the state medical examiner in Anchorage.
This story has been updated.
