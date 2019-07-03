Independence Day fireworks shows canceled in Anchorage, Eagle River, Wrangell

The Anchorage Fire Department says all fireworks shows have been canceled in Anchorage, Eagle River and surrounding areas due to extreme dry weather.
Independence Day celebration fireworks were planned in Eagle River for Wednesday night and in Anchorage on Thursday. The city of Wrangell has also canceled its Fourth of July fireworks display, originally scheduled for Wednesday night.
Juneau’s public fireworks show will take place as planned on Wednesday night, according to Juneau officials.
Personal fireworks are banned by ordinance in Anchorage.
A burn ban also remains in effect, covering bonfires, campfires and burning of debris. Barbecue grills are allowed.
The state fire marshal last week banned the use of fireworks in most populated areas of because of fire danger.
That ban covers the Matanuska-Susitna, Fairbanks, Kodiak and Kenai Peninsula boroughs, the Copper River Valley and the northern Panhandle, which includes Juneau, Haines and Skagway.
The fire marshal on Tuesday canceled the suspension for western Alaska, including Dillingham, Bethel, McGrath, Nome and Kotzebue.
This story has been updated.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau residents asked to conserve water as dry conditions persistThe conservation notice applies to residents from Lemon Creek to Tee Harbor, including all of the Mendenhall Valley, who get their drinking water from the Salmon Creek Reservoir water station.
-
Juneau police investigate body found in Mendenhall Valley backyardJuneau police confirmed that authorities are investigating a dead body discovered in the Mendenhall Valley. The deceased man has not been identified, and the cause of death is still under investigation.
-
Updated: Anchorage wildfire forces evacuationsThe Campbell Park Fire was first reported Tuesday afternoon and quickly grew to 15 acres, causing a small evacuation effort. By about 8 p.m, an Anchorage official said crews were confident they had the fire largely under control.
-
For Quinhagak tribal officers, law enforcement training means feeling prepared for a job they were already doingQuinhagak officers are on call 24/7, yet they’re only paid for 40 hours a week at $15 an hour. When asked how rural Alaska can increase law enforcement, each officer had the same answer: Pay us more.