Independence Day fireworks shows canceled in Anchorage, Eagle River, Wrangell

The Anchorage Fire Department says all fireworks shows have been canceled in Anchorage, Eagle River and surrounding areas due to extreme dry weather.

Independence Day celebration fireworks were planned in Eagle River for Wednesday night and in Anchorage on Thursday. The city of Wrangell has also canceled its Fourth of July fireworks display, originally scheduled for Wednesday night.

Juneau’s public fireworks show will take place as planned on Wednesday night, according to Juneau officials.

Personal fireworks are banned by ordinance in Anchorage.

A burn ban also remains in effect, covering bonfires, campfires and burning of debris. Barbecue grills are allowed.

The state fire marshal last week banned the use of fireworks in most populated areas of because of fire danger.

That ban covers the Matanuska-Susitna, Fairbanks, Kodiak and Kenai Peninsula boroughs, the Copper River Valley and the northern Panhandle, which includes Juneau, Haines and Skagway.

The fire marshal on Tuesday canceled the suspension for western Alaska, including Dillingham, Bethel, McGrath, Nome and Kotzebue.

This story has been updated.

Make sense of the news For an insightful (and entertaining) weekly recap of the biggest news in Alaska, try The Signal – the free news email from KTOO Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.