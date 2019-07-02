Peeved Presidents

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday July 3, 2019.
On Wednesday’s show, we’ll meet Mike Purdy, presidential historian and author of “101 Presidential Insults,” and find out what they really thought of each other and what that means for us.
NOAA Meteorologists will be here with the fireworks forecast and more on July’s edition of Weather Wednesday. And the City Museum will highlight this month’s exhibits and activities as well as First Friday happenings.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
In Arctic Village, Gwich’in leaders say the fight to stop drilling in the Arctic Refuge isn’t overUntil recently, Gwich'in tribes were on the winning side of the battle over drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Then, in late 2017, Congress opened the coastal plain to oil development.
-
New U.S. Senate candidate in Alaska touts credentials as doctor, fisherman, grizzly-slayerAl Gross, an orthopedic surgeon from Petersburg, announced Tuesday that he's running as an independent against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.
-
Personal fireworks use banned; big downtown Juneau fireworks display still planned for July 3Following direction from the State Fire Marshal's office, all fireworks are prohibited from sale and use in the Juneau area. But Wednesday night's big public fireworks show is still scheduled to start at 11:59 p.m.
-
In the Alaska village where ANWR is the backyard, many see drilling as an opportunityMany of the Alaska Native residents of Kaktovik, the one small village inside the refuge, see oil development as an opportunity, though some remain deeply skeptical.