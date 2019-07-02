Peeved Presidents

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday July 3, 2019.

On Wednesday’s show, we’ll meet Mike Purdy, presidential historian and author of “101 Presidential Insults,” and find out what they really thought of each other and what that means for us.

NOAA Meteorologists will be here with the fireworks forecast and more on July’s edition of Weather Wednesday. And the City Museum will highlight this month’s exhibits and activities as well as First Friday happenings.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

