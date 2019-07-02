Anchorage wildfire forces evacuations

A fire that broke out in Anchorage parkland Tuesday afternoon forced brief evacuations of nearby neighborhoods.

At last report, the fire was 15 acres and 80% contained. Anchorage firefighters first attacked the blaze, with help from a helicopter dropping water.

No structures have burned, according to the Anchorage Fire Department. The fire grew to within a half-mile of residences, but due to containment efforts officials canceled the evacuation notices a little after 6 p.m.

The fire reportedly started in or near the federal Bureau of Land Management’s Campbell Tract and moved to an area closer to neighborhoods a few blocks south of the busy intersection at Tudor Road and Lake Otis Parkway. Police closed another intersection, at Lake Otis and Dowling Road, and officials were asking residents to stay out of the area as firefighting efforts continued Tuesday evening.

The Anchorage Police Department had issued evacuation notices for the Campbell Creek Science Center, Manoog’s Isle mobile home park and homes around 50th Avenue and Folker Street. Police had set up an evacuation center at Wendler Middle School.

At a press conference Tuesday, Anchorage Fire Chief Jodie Hettrick said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

“We are focused on the active fire attack,” Hettrick said.

