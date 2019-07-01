Newscast – Monday, July 1, 2019

  • Pro-ANWR development voices of Kaktovik say they get drowned out of the Arctic drilling debate,
  • the New JACC Partnership seeks $7.5 million from the City and Borough of Juneau for a new performing arts center,
  • the Alaska Marine Highway System extends the ferry Columbia’s service into October,
  • a Juneau man hospitalized after being stabbed has died,
  • a former Dunleavy cabinet deputy defends a business loan obtained through a state agency, and
  • the Iditarod Trail Committee has a new CEO.
