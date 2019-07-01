Newscast – Monday, July 1, 2019

In this newscast:
- Pro-ANWR development voices of Kaktovik say they get drowned out of the Arctic drilling debate,
- the New JACC Partnership seeks $7.5 million from the City and Borough of Juneau for a new performing arts center,
- the Alaska Marine Highway System extends the ferry Columbia’s service into October,
- a Juneau man hospitalized after being stabbed has died,
- a former Dunleavy cabinet deputy defends a business loan obtained through a state agency, and
- the Iditarod Trail Committee has a new CEO.
Recent headlines
From permafrost to polar bears, draft report evaluates Alaska gasline’s environmental impactThe report concludes the $43 billion export project could have significant impacts on the environment — but would be a boost for state and local economies
Juneau man dies after being stabbed with filet knifeOfficers responding to a 911 call in mid-Juneau found 61-year-old Gregory Wade Bowen bleeding from a stab wound in his abdomen. He was taken to Bartlett Regional Hospital and later medevaced to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
Alaska state budget vetoes reduce funding for homeless shelters and servicesAnchorage homeless shelters and services are bracing for cutbacks and closures after Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced hundreds of millions of dollars in line-item state budget vetoes Friday.
Governor vetoes funding for Ocean Rangers cruise ship inspectorsFunding for Alaska’s on-board cruise ship inspectors has been eliminated by Gov. Mike Dunleavy. The Ocean Rangers program was created by a ballot initiative and is paid for by cruise ship passengers.