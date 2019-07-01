Juneau man dies after being stabbed with filet knife

Police say a Juneau man who was stabbed during an assault two weeks ago has died.

On June 17, Juneau Police Department officers responded to a 911 call from a home on North Douglas Highway.

Inside, they found 61-year-old Gregory Wade Bowen bleeding from a stab wound in his abdomen. Bowen was taken to Bartlett Regional Hospital and later medevaced to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.

According to a release Monday, Bowen died Saturday at Harborview as a result of his injuries.

Police found the filet knife used in the assault in the home. They also arrested a Juneau woman, 42-year-old Sonya Taton, and charged her with assault in the first degree.

Court records show that Taton is being held at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

Make sense of the news For an insightful (and entertaining) weekly recap of the biggest news in Alaska, try The Signal – the free news email from KTOO Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.