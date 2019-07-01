Juneau man dies after being stabbed with filet knife

Police say a Juneau man who was stabbed during an assault two weeks ago has died. 

On June 17, Juneau Police Department officers responded to a 911 call from a home on North Douglas Highway. 

Inside, they found 61-year-old Gregory Wade Bowen bleeding from a stab wound in his abdomen. Bowen was taken to Bartlett Regional Hospital and later medevaced to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.

According to a release Monday, Bowen died Saturday at Harborview as a result of his injuries. 

Police found the filet knife used in the assault in the home. They also arrested a Juneau woman, 42-year-old Sonya Taton, and charged her with assault in the first degree. 

Court records show that Taton is being held at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

