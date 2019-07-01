Juneau man dies after being stabbed with filet knife

Police say a Juneau man who was stabbed during an assault two weeks ago has died.
On June 17, Juneau Police Department officers responded to a 911 call from a home on North Douglas Highway.
Inside, they found 61-year-old Gregory Wade Bowen bleeding from a stab wound in his abdomen. Bowen was taken to Bartlett Regional Hospital and later medevaced to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
According to a release Monday, Bowen died Saturday at Harborview as a result of his injuries.
Police found the filet knife used in the assault in the home. They also arrested a Juneau woman, 42-year-old Sonya Taton, and charged her with assault in the first degree.
Court records show that Taton is being held at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
Recent headlines
-
From permafrost to polar bears, draft report evaluates Alaska gasline’s environmental impactThe report concludes the $43 billion export project could have significant impacts on the environment — but would be a boost for state and local economies
-
Alaska state budget vetoes reduce funding for homeless shelters and servicesAnchorage homeless shelters and services are bracing for cutbacks and closures after Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced hundreds of millions of dollars in line-item state budget vetoes Friday.
-
Governor vetoes funding for Ocean Rangers cruise ship inspectorsFunding for Alaska’s on-board cruise ship inspectors has been eliminated by Gov. Mike Dunleavy. The Ocean Rangers program was created by a ballot initiative and is paid for by cruise ship passengers.
-
Juneau haziness on Sunday due to Alaskan and Canadian wildfires"We just had a continuous northerly flow from that direction and the smoke just finally permeated into the northern part of the panhandle at the higher altitudes," Brian Bezenek of the Juneau office of the National Weather Service.