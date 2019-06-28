Newscast – Friday, June 28, 2019

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy slashes hundreds of millions in state spending with line-item vetoes,
- University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen calls the cut devastating and irrational,
- stakeholders react to the vetoing of the on-board cruise ship environmental monitoring program,
- a Wrangell senior citizen and senior center operator describe what they’ll lose with the elimination of the state’s senior benefits program,
- Juneau’s lawmakers offer their reaction to the vetoes,
- city officials outline local impacts of the vetoes, and
- the state fire marshal bans the use and sale of fireworks due across much of Alaska due to fire danger.
