Newscast – Friday, June 28, 2019

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy slashes hundreds of millions in state spending with line-item vetoes,
  • University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen calls the cut devastating and irrational,
  • stakeholders react to the vetoing of the on-board cruise ship environmental monitoring program,
  • a Wrangell senior citizen and senior center operator describe what they’ll lose with the elimination of the state’s senior benefits program,
  • Juneau’s lawmakers offer their reaction to the vetoes,
  • city officials outline local impacts of the vetoes, and
  • the state fire marshal bans the use and sale of fireworks due across much of Alaska due to fire danger.
