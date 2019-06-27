Newscast – Thursday, June 27, 2019

In this newscast:
- AIDEA is creating a $10 million loan program to make Ketchikan’s shipyard more competitive.
Recent headlines
Testing reveals presence of PFAS chemicals at fire training center in JuneauThe chemical was found in both soil and water samples, but because most nearby residents appear to use the city water supply, the city says there is no known risk to Juneau residents’ drinking water.
Gov. Dunleavy to unveil line item vetoes and sign operating budget Friday morningWatch live: Gov. Mike Dunleavy is expected to unveil his line-item budget vetoes at 11 a.m. Friday, the last business day of the state's 2019 fiscal year.
No fatalities reported in Ketchikan area’s third floatplane crash in 2 monthsAt 9:45 a.m. Thursday, a floatplane crashed in the water near Pacific Air in Ketchikan. Ketchikan Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Mattson says a pilot and four passengers were aboard. They all were removed from the plane safely.
With 12 gray whale deaths in Alaska waters, biologists race to find the causeBiologists in Southeast Alaska are racing to examine a wave of whale carcasses to try and find what’s killing gray whales up and down the Pacific Coast. Nearly 170 have been reported triggering NOAA Fisheries to launch an investigation.