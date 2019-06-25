CBJ Assembly Meeting – June 24, 2019

Recent headlines
-
Feds investigate video of cruise ship in near-miss with humpback whalesFederal regulators are investigating video footage that appears to show a Holland America Line cruise ship narrowly missing a pod of humpback whales while on its way to Juneau.
-
Legislators defy Dunleavy, announce Juneau as special session locationLegislative leaders say the floor sessions would be held at the Capitol in Juneau, while most of the meetings would be in Anchorage at the Legislative Information Office.
-
Jökulhlaup raises Taku River levels; Suicide Basin release likely in next few weeksThe rising water level will bring more debris and much colder water. "So, if you were to perhaps fall in the river, there would be more risk of hypothermia," said Nicole Ferrin of the National Weather Service.
-
Alaska governor fires back at AFN over criticism of his budgetGov. Mike Dunleavy says the Alaska Federation of Natives hasn’t offered a valid solution to the fiscal crisis. He wants to know AFN’s plans to fight sexual assaults and educational woes in Native communities.