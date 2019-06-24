Newscast – Monday, June 24, 2019

In this newscast:
- Legislative leaders defy Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s special session call to Wasilla in favor of Juneau,
- the Alaska Marine Highway System plans to tie up the ferry Columbia this winter to save money,
- a video posted to Facebook of the cruise ship Eurodam closely passing a pod of humpback whales near Juneau triggers a NOAA investigation,
- the Tlingit and Muckleshoot voice actress behind the title character in “Molly of Denali” answers questions at the show’s world premiere,
- the Peninsula Oilers summer collegiate baseball team is in jeopardy due to declining revenue,
- Taku River levels are rising from a glacial dam release.
Recent headlines
-
Legislators defy Dunleavy, announce Juneau as special session locationLegislative leaders say the floor sessions would be held at the Capitol in Juneau, while most of the meetings would be in Anchorage at the Legislative Information Office.
-
Jökulhlaup raises Taku River levels; Suicide Basin release likely in next few weeksThe rising water level will bring more debris and much colder water. "So, if you were to perhaps fall in the river, there would be more risk of hypothermia," said Nicole Ferrin of the National Weather Service.
-
Alaska governor fires back at AFN over criticism of his budgetGov. Mike Dunleavy says the Alaska Federation of Natives hasn’t offered a valid solution to the fiscal crisis. He wants to know AFN’s plans to fight sexual assaults and educational woes in Native communities.
-
Following the purchase of Minto Mine, Yukon ore may be shipped from Skagway once againThe Yukon’s Minto Mine is expected to resume ore production in the near future. That means that Skagway’s ore terminal may begin loading ships with ore after months of inactivity. However, this may complicate the other needs of Skagway’s port.