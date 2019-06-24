Newscast – Monday, June 24, 2019

  • Legislative leaders defy Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s special session call to Wasilla in favor of Juneau,
  • the Alaska Marine Highway System plans to tie up the ferry Columbia this winter to save money,
  • a video posted to Facebook of the cruise ship Eurodam closely passing a pod of humpback whales near Juneau triggers a NOAA investigation,
  • the Tlingit and Muckleshoot voice actress behind the title character in “Molly of Denali” answers questions at the show’s world premiere,
  • the Peninsula Oilers summer collegiate baseball team is in jeopardy due to declining revenue,
  • Taku River levels are rising from a glacial dam release.
