Newscast – Wednesday, June 19, 2019

By June 19, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The U.S. House passes a spending bill with a sentence that would sideline permitting for Pebble Mine,
  • sites contaminated with harmful chemicals plague rural Alaska, and
  • residents of a Norwegian island in the Artic petition to go “time-free” for summer.
