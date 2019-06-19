Newscast – Wednesday, June 19, 2019

In this newscast:
- The U.S. House passes a spending bill with a sentence that would sideline permitting for Pebble Mine,
- sites contaminated with harmful chemicals plague rural Alaska, and
- residents of a Norwegian island in the Artic petition to go “time-free” for summer.
Recent headlines
Ongoing drought conditions mean Ketchikan could be renting backup generators through the fallThe Ketchikan City Council is scheduled to vote on the additional $527,000 expense during its regular meeting on Thursday. The funding would come from the city-owned electric utility's reserves.
Norway islanders want to go ‘time-free’ when sun doesn’t setPeople on the island of Sommaroey are pushing to get rid of traditional business hours and "conventional time-keeping" during the midnight sun period that lasts from May 18 to July 26
‘Starving’ polar bear wanders into Siberian townResidents in the town of Norilsk in northern Siberia were surprised to see the female bear, who reportedly appeared to be exhausted and looking for food.
Questions surrounding Supreme Court decision mean no federal officers patrolling lower Kuskokwim RiverA U.S. Supreme Court decision is impacting the enforcement of fishing regulations on the Kuskokwim River. For the first time in at least seven years, no federal wildlife officers are patrolling the lower Kuskokwim River during king salmon season.