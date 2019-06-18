Former Arizona lawmaker receives 65-year sentence for Excursion Inlet homicide

Maria Gonzalez was the wife of Duilio Antonio “Tony” Rosales, a jeweler at The Jewel Box jewelry store in downtown Juneau. Rosales was shot and killed three years ago in Excursion Inlet near Gustavus.

At a sentencing hearing in Juneau Superior Court on Monday, Gonzalez still wanted to know why her husband died at the hands of another employee, Mark Anthony DeSimone.

“Since this happened, he took away my dreams, he took away my family that I worked so hard to have, my friends, (and) my job,” Gonzalez said. “I can’t even find a good job because I have to move. It wasn’t fair what he did to my husband.”

DeSimone served in the Arizona House of Representatives until he resigned in 2008, after Phoenix police arrested him and reported that he had assaulted his wife. He later came to Juneau.

In May 2016, Rosales and DeSimone went out with others to two cabins in Excursion Inlet owned by The Jewel Box’s owner, William Young.

Rosales, 34, died after DeSimone fired two shots at the back of his head at close range. During a trial last year, DeSimone’s defense argued that the two shots fired were accidental. But the jury convicted DeSimone of first-degree murder.

At Monday’s hearing, DeSimone read a short letter apologizing for what happened.

“Something being an accident does not preclude fault nor mitigate one’s onus of responsibility,” DeSimone said. “And the fault and responsibility are mine and mine alone.”

Juneau Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg sentenced DeSimone to 65 years in prison with 20 years suspended, or 45 years to serve. With credit for good behavior, DeSimone could apply for parole in 30 years when he is 86 years old. He will also serve 10 years on probation if he is released from prison.

After the hearing, Gonzalez said she was OK with the sentence.

“And I feel bad for him, too, you know. I really do. I’m kind of sad because of my part of my family and his family,” Gonzalez said. “So, God is with him and my husband now. So I think it’s time to move on.”

Gonzalez, who has a daughter with Rosales, asked for the return of her husband’s wedding ring and watch, and family photos stored on his phone. Those items were kept as potential evidence in the case, but they are no longer needed and will be returned to her.

For the curious and informed. For an entertaining inside take on the biggest news in Alaska, try The Signal – a free, weekly news email from KTOO’s news team Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.