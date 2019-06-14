Newscast – Friday, June 14, 2019

June 14, 2019

In this newscast:

  • Demonstrators from Angoon protest the City and Borough of Juneau’s annexation petition,
  • a complaint to the state fire marshal’s office may put a stop to an annual amateur fireworks show in Douglas this Independence Day,
  • an air quality survey being conducted in downtown Juneau this summer looks at the impact of cruise ship emissions,
  • and an environmental group sues the federal government for not setting aside habitat for two species of arctic seals.
