Newscast – Friday, June 14, 2019

In this newscast:
- Demonstrators from Angoon protest the City and Borough of Juneau’s annexation petition,
- a complaint to the state fire marshal’s office may put a stop to an annual amateur fireworks show in Douglas this Independence Day,
- an air quality survey being conducted in downtown Juneau this summer looks at the impact of cruise ship emissions,
- and an environmental group sues the federal government for not setting aside habitat for two species of arctic seals.
How bad are cruise ship emissions in downtown Juneau? An air quality survey aims to find out.This summer, a state agency is conducting an air quality study in downtown Juneau, with an eye toward measuring the impact of cruise ship emissions. Here's how Juneau residents are helping.
Alaska Corrections commissioner cancels prison’s Father’s Day eventAlaska's Corrections commissioner has canceled an upcoming Father's Day event at a correctional center near Wasilla, upsetting some families of inmates.
Murkowski differs with Trump on campaign help from foreign powersSen. Lisa Murkowski was not happy to hear President Trump say he would accept foreign intelligence on a political opponent.
Dunleavy: Wasilla special session to focus on PFD, with capital budget work coming laterIn a Friday press conference in Wasilla, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he imagines a third special session would need to be called to address the capital budget.