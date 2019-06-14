Newscast – Friday, June 14, 2019

We are over flowing with old and obsolete computer and broadcast gear that we no longer need, so we’re having an electronic garage sale on Thursday, June 20, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. here at KTOO, 360 Egan Drive in downtown Juneau. Lots of stuff will be free – we’d just like to give it one more chance to find a good home before we send it to its final resting place. Our trash may be your treasure – come on by on Thursday from 11 to 6 to see what we have to offer.