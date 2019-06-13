Little sprouts, big flavor

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, June 14th, 2019.
This Friday, Panhandle Produce will be our guests for Foodie Friday—learn how to use microgreens to elevate any dish to restaurant quality! Representatives from Southeast Alaska Conservation Council (SEACC) will share details about next week’s Turnout for the Tongass Rally. We’ll also hear about Field Day from the Juneau Amateur Radio Club, and the Master Gardeners will tell us about the upcoming annual Garden Tour.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Recent headlines
Why Alaska fishers are mailing corks to MurkowskiBristol Bay fishers who oppose the Pebble Mine are adding an unusual task to their preseason chores: They’re writing messages on cork floats and mailing them to Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
Dunleavy calls for round two in Wasilla after Alaska Legislature adjourns first special sessionGov. Mike Dunleavy has called for a second special session to be hosted in Wasilla next month. The session's agenda is limited to PFD funding.
From NYC to Sitka, this Alaskan is taking on nuclear disarmamentJuneau resident Shelby Surdyk recently attended a nuclear nonproliferation conference at the U.N. headquarters in New York. For next year, she's helping to organize a youth conference in Sitka.
Vote to draw from state savings account to pay for capital projects falls shortWith large differences remaining over permanent fund dividends, that means the special session will likely end Thursday or Friday with more work left to do.