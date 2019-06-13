Little sprouts, big flavor

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, June 14th, 2019.

This Friday, Panhandle Produce will be our guests for Foodie Friday—learn how to use microgreens to elevate any dish to restaurant quality! Representatives from Southeast Alaska Conservation Council (SEACC) will share details about next week’s Turnout for the Tongass Rally. We’ll also hear about Field Day from the Juneau Amateur Radio Club, and the Master Gardeners will tell us about the upcoming annual Garden Tour.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

