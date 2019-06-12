Newscast – Wednesday, June 12, 2019

By June 12, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Alaska school districts relieved to receive $20 million allocated by the Legislature last year,
  • the Alaska House rejects a proposal to pay $3,000 permanent fund dividends,
  • state employees and their unions are urging lawmakers to avert a government shutdown on July 1,
  • and an unusually high number of ice seals found dead in the Bering Sea region.
