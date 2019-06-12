Newscast – Wednesday, June 12, 2019

In this newscast:
- Alaska school districts relieved to receive $20 million allocated by the Legislature last year,
- the Alaska House rejects a proposal to pay $3,000 permanent fund dividends,
- state employees and their unions are urging lawmakers to avert a government shutdown on July 1,
- and an unusually high number of ice seals found dead in the Bering Sea region.
Recent headlines
-
Vote to draw from state savings account to pay for capital projects falls shortWith large differences remaining over permanent fund dividends, that means the special session will likely end Thursday or Friday with more work left to do.
-
‘Potentially lethal’ toxins found in Juneau shellfishA group that monitors shellfish toxin levels is warning Juneau residents not to consume shellfish from locations in the Auke Bay area.
-
State employees anxious as government shutdown threat loomsA state operating budget is now on its way to Gov. Mike Dunleavy's desk. The question is whether it will be enough to prevent a government shutdown on July 1.
-
$20M state grant released to Alaska schools, but future funding remains unclearSchool districts across Alaska are looking forward to a bump in their bank accounts from a $20M grant appropriated last year. But the overall outlook for state education spending is far from clear.