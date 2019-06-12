Hoonah taps federal funds to ease cruise visitor congestion

Hoonah is planning a $4.77 million pedestrian project to improve the walkability of its harbor area and make it possible to walk to the community’s cemetery on Pitt Island.
The Southeast community of about 800 people is expected to receive around 267,000 passengers off cruise ships this season. And Hoonah’s Icy Strait Point is building a second cruise dock in anticipation of more than 400,000 visitors projected next year.
“It can be pretty overwhelming,” Hoonah City Manager Dennis Gray Jr. said. “The harbor definitely has people all over the road because there’s no sidewalk for them to be on – and so they end up in the middle of the road and things get pretty tight down there.”
State transportation officials have been working with the city to design a pedestrian seawalk that would serve visitors and residents alike.
“The improved sidewalk access will also allow for disabled tourists to gain access to a scenic walkway,” wrote state transportation planner Marcheta Moulton in an email to CoastAlaska. “That will give them views the harbor, Port Frederick and wildlife. This will help alleviate congestion in the town core.”
She added that a formal agreement is expected to be signed to approve the funding package.
The city is putting up about $439,000 with federal transportation dollars making up the rest of the multi-million dollar project.
The pedestrian walkway will also extend to the community’s cemetery on Pitt Island. That’ll allow community members to walk to funerals and grave sites.
“Our primary cemetery is at Pitt Island and getting access to it is only by skiff and makes things difficult,” Gray said.
Officials hope to break ground on the harbor sidewalk this summer. The portion running over an existing causeway to Pitt Island would be built next year. The entire walkway will extend nearly a mile.
Recent headlines
-
New Anchorage senior living homes see growing demandAs Alaska’s senior population booms, leading to the construction of hundreds of new assisted living home rooms, developers report surging demand — from seniors in state and Outside.
-
Anchorage program trains child care providers and parents on potentially toxic productsA new city program in Anchorage is training childcare providers and parents on what to look for in household products to avoid potentially harmful ingredients.
-
As the Alaska Legislature fights over the budget, a decades-old accounting quirk takes on new importanceAt Alaska's state Capitol this week, there’s a lot of talk about something called “the sweep.” What is it, and why is it such a big deal this year?
-
Capital budget, Power Cost Equalization, college scholarships are caught in PFD debateIf an amendment to the capital budget to pay full permanent fund dividends fails, the House minority leader expects there won’t be enough votes to draw from the Constitutional Budget Reserve.