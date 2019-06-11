Newscast – Tuesday, June 11, 2019

  • The state’s capital budget gets tied up with the permanent fund dividend debate,
  • Hoonah plans new pedestrian walkways to accommodate growing numbers of cruise ship passengers,
  • a company called CGG wants to conduct aerial geophysical surveys in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge,
  • another twist in the Anchorage case developing around an alleged teen murder conspiracy,
  • a man in Naknek reports being attacked by a bear while sleeping in his car,
  • Facebook launches a new app to pay users to share data about what apps they’re using, and
  • Los Texmaniacs round out the last of our Red Carpet Concerts from this year’s Alaska Folk Festival.
