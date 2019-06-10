Newscast – Monday, June 10, 2019

  • The Alaska Legislature votes to create a working group to make recommendations on the future use of Alaska Permanent Fund earnings,
  • scientists study if the dead gray whales are related to Arctic warming,
  • a couple explains what it’s like living in the Last Chance Mining Museum,
  • the U.S. Customs and Border Protection says images of travelers and license plates have been exposed in a malicious cyberattack, and
  • a correction about whose helicopters flew over Friday’s Guardian Flight memorial.
