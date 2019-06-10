Newscast – Monday, June 10, 2019

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Legislature votes to create a working group to make recommendations on the future use of Alaska Permanent Fund earnings,
- scientists study if the dead gray whales are related to Arctic warming,
- a couple explains what it’s like living in the Last Chance Mining Museum,
- the U.S. Customs and Border Protection says images of travelers and license plates have been exposed in a malicious cyberattack, and
- a correction about whose helicopters flew over Friday’s Guardian Flight memorial.
Recent headlines
Alaska Senate sends budget to governor without PFDsIt’s not clear how deeply Gov. Mike Dunleavy will cut using the line-item veto. Medicaid, the university and school bond debt reimbursement are the areas with the biggest increases over what he proposed.
Juneau icefield researchers resurrect ‘Gorgon Spire’ — a name nearly lost in obscurityAn unnamed peak in the Juneau Icefield may get a cool-sounding name dreamed up a half-century ago — but then nearly forgotten.
Could Arctic warming be behind gray whale deaths in Alaska, and elsewhere? Here’s why scientists are asking.Scientists aren't calling climate change or declining sea ice the smoking gun yet. But they’ve seen enough other events that have come along with Arctic warming, like sea bird die-offs, that they’re asking questions.
AG Barr says ‘everything is on the table’ to solve Alaska’s public safety crisisThe U.S. Attorney General's security detail outnumbered the number of village public safety officers in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta — a region roughly the size of Oregon.