Newscast – Friday, June 7, 2019

In this newscast:
- The ongoing state budget deadlock puts health care providers who accept Medicaid in a bind,
- Guardian Flight holds a memorial in Juneau for the three crew members who died in the line of duty,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy and his permanent fund dividend message get a warm welcome in Wasilla,
- the State Board of Education unanimously approves new science standards,
- a bus driver in Sitka causes a complaint after taking issue with a passenger’s “Make American Great Again” hat, and
- a group of young Alaskans begins a 570-mile road trip through the Interior to empower youths dealing with abuse, suicide and other trauma.
Recent headlines
Community remembers Guardian Flight crew lost in January plane crashIn an emotional memorial service in Juneau, speakers remembered pilot Patrick Coyle, paramedic Margaret Langston and flight nurse Stacie Morse, who was pregnant with a daughter, Delta Rae.
Budget deadlock could delay Medicaid payments to health care providersHealth care advocates say nursing homes and behavioral health providers are among those who may not have large cash reserves to cover costs during a delay.
Alaska schools now have more guidance on how to teach science in the classroomThe Alaska State Board of Education unanimously approved new science standards on Friday, which are more detailed about topics like climate change and evolution than standards previously recommended for schools.
PFD rally brings out Dunleavy’s ardent Mat-Su supportersAlaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy held a “Rally to Restore the PFD” Thursday night in Wasilla. Upwards of 300 people attended the event.