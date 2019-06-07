Newscast – Friday, June 7, 2019

By June 7, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The ongoing state budget deadlock puts health care providers who accept Medicaid in a bind,
  • Guardian Flight holds a memorial in Juneau for the three crew members who died in the line of duty,
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy and his permanent fund dividend message get a warm welcome in Wasilla,
  • the State Board of Education unanimously approves new science standards,
  • a bus driver in Sitka causes a complaint after taking issue with a passenger’s “Make American Great Again” hat, and
  • a group of young Alaskans begins a 570-mile road trip through the Interior to empower youths dealing with abuse, suicide and other trauma.
