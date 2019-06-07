Juneau Afternoon on summer schedule

Juneau Afternoon is its summer schedule of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In its place, enjoy Hidden Brain on Mondays, and Splendid Table on Tuesdays.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM. Folk Alley plays at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Tune in this Monday at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 for Mind Over Matter with Dr. Elaine Schroeder and her guest, Sol Neely.
Recent headlines
-
Budget deadlock could delay Medicaid payments to health care providersHealth care advocates say nursing homes and behavioral health providers are among those who may not have large cash reserves to cover costs during a delay.
-
Alaska schools now have more guidance on how to teach science in the classroomThe Alaska State Board of Education unanimously approved new science standards on Friday, which are more detailed about topics like climate change and evolution than standards previously recommended for schools.
-
PFD rally brings out Dunleavy’s ardent Mat-Su supportersAlaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy held a “Rally to Restore the PFD” Thursday night in Wasilla. Upwards of 300 people attended the event.
-
Meet the Juneau couple who brush their teeth next to historyThe Last Chance Mining Museum is celebrating 25 years of continuous operation. But for the Juneau couple who lives there, it’s been a permanent residence for longer than that.