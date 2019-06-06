Newscast – Thursday, June 6, 2019

By June 6, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The state awards a contract to study a Medicaid block grant system,
  • a new count of people in Juneau without homes suggests things are improving,
  • Guardian Flight plans a tribute for the crew it lost in a crash near Kake,
  • Wrangell is ground zero for one of the worst droughts in the nation,
  • Oregon lawmakers pass a bill to potentially make daylight saving time permanent, and
  • Gustavus guitarist Justin Smith performs in the latest Red Carpet Concert.
0

Always be up to date

If you’d like to stay informed but could use some help sorting out what’s most important, sign up for The Signal – a free, weekly news email from KTOO’s news team

Recent headlines

X