Newscast – Thursday, June 6, 2019

In this newscast:
- The state awards a contract to study a Medicaid block grant system,
- a new count of people in Juneau without homes suggests things are improving,
- Guardian Flight plans a tribute for the crew it lost in a crash near Kake,
- Wrangell is ground zero for one of the worst droughts in the nation,
- Oregon lawmakers pass a bill to potentially make daylight saving time permanent, and
- Gustavus guitarist Justin Smith performs in the latest Red Carpet Concert.
