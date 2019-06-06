Juneau’s newest cheese invention

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, June 7th, 2019.

This Friday, the Devil’s Club Brewing Company will share the secrets of their new beer cheese for Foodie Friday. Comedian Corin Hughes-Skandjis will tell us all about his “Roast of Juneau,” A representative from the Department of Transportation will be here to discuss the Egan Drive 10th to Main project, and we’ll hear the newest Curious Juneau!

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

