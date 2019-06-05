Fine arts camp focuses on creative youth

Annie Bartholomew hosts on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

On Thursday’s show, Juneau Dance Theater will tell us about the local summer tradition of Juneau Fine Arts Camp, a magnet for creative youth for many years. Juneau Public Libraries will give us an update on events in June and we’ll also learn about summer activities at the Zach Gordon Youth Center. Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will highlight the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings on Arts Up.

That's Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

