Fine arts camp focuses on creative youth

Annie Bartholomew hosts on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
On Thursday’s show, Juneau Dance Theater will tell us about the local summer tradition of Juneau Fine Arts Camp, a magnet for creative youth for many years. Juneau Public Libraries will give us an update on events in June and we’ll also learn about summer activities at the Zach Gordon Youth Center. Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will highlight the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings on Arts Up.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Recent headlines
Murkowski ‘not inclined to be supportive’ of Trump’s Mexico tariffSen. Lisa Murkowski says her Republican colleagues are not happy with President Trump’s plan to impose a 5% tariff on all goods from Mexico.
Can the youth climate lawsuit go to trial? A federal appeals court will rule."The courts' view of it is that the case is unusual enough and novel enough that it would be wise to resolve some of the legal uncertainty before trial rather than after," said environmental law professor Sean Hecht.
Haines athletes go for gold at National Senior GamesHaines Borough has the highest percentage of residents over 65 in Alaska. And later this month, they could have the highest percentage of gold medals, too.
Bill to fund $3,000 PFD fails narrowly in Alaska SenateThe Senate could reconsider the bill as soon as Friday. The bill would require an additional $1.3 billion in combined cuts to state spending and savings.