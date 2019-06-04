CBJ Assembly Meeting – June 3, 2019

Recent headlines
Red Carpet Concert: Burnt Down House, ‘Weary Bones’Homer bluegrass band Burnt Down House shared a song during the 2019 Alaska Folk Festival.
Bill would provide $1,600 dividends, with aim of growing permanent fundGov. Mike Dunleavy said Monday he would veto the Senate bill. He supports following the traditional PFD formula set in 1982.
Dunleavy taps former aide for vacant Board of Fisheries seatGov. Mike Dunleavy has tapped his former legislative aide to serve on the Alaska Board of Fisheries. Matanuska-Susitna Borough resident John Wood is largely unknown by fishing groups.
This ice cream stand was constructed out of local wood. Here’s why that’s unique.There are still questions about how to make the young growth timber industry viable in Southeast Alaska. But some customers are seeking out the material.