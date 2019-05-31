Newscast – Friday, May 31, 2019

By May 31, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • A climber from Juneau is killed in a rockfall on Mount Rainier,
  • the NTSB releases its preliminary report on the fatal Metlakatla float plane crash,
  • state road work on Egan Drive starts Monday,
  • fisherman wonder who Gov. Dunleavy’s new fisheries board appointee is, and
  • the city scores a big grant for work on the Brotherhood Bridge Trail.
