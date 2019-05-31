Newscast – Friday, May 31, 2019

In this newscast:
- A climber from Juneau is killed in a rockfall on Mount Rainier,
- the NTSB releases its preliminary report on the fatal Metlakatla float plane crash,
- state road work on Egan Drive starts Monday,
- fisherman wonder who Gov. Dunleavy’s new fisheries board appointee is, and
- the city scores a big grant for work on the Brotherhood Bridge Trail.
Recent headlines
Juneau scores $1.8 million grant for Brotherhood Bridge TrailWork is anticipated in 2021, which may include rerouting trail sections or hardening the banks of the Mendenhall River and Montana Creek to deal with erosion.
Federal researchers open formal investigation into gray whale deaths, including Alaska’sThe National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Friday that the 70 dead whales seen this year in the U.S. constitute "an unusual mortality event."
Juneau climber dies in Mount Rainier rock fallThe climber was identified as 45-year-old Arleigh William Dean of Juneau, Alaska, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office in Tacoma, Washington.
Interior: Arctic Refuge lease sale still on track for 2019The Trump administration remains on track to hold an oil lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge this year, a top Interior Department official confirmed Thursday.