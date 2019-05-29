Juneau Afternoon on summer schedule

Juneau Afternoon is its summer schedule of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In its place, enjoy Hidden Brain on Mondays, and Splendid Table on Tuesdays.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM. Folk Alley plays at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Tune in this Monday at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 for the live broadcast of the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly Meeting.
Recent headlines
‘Enough is enough’: AG Barr hears from Alaska Native leaders about rural justice problemsU.S. Attorney General William Barr is in Alaska this week, learning about law enforcement challenges in rural areas. He declined to comment on the Mueller investigation on Wednesday.
Dunleavy calls for state budget, while senators discuss separate PFD billGov. Mike Dunleavy sent a message to state workers Wednesday afternoon, saying layoff notices would go out if the Legislature hasn’t passed a budget by June 14.
Is there gold in them thar beaches?One Curious Juneau listener has noticed janky-looking rafts and unnatural pits proliferating in recent years at his go-to fishing spot. So we asked one of the raft owners what they’re up to.
DEC permit renewal would allow more wastewater discharge from Cook Inlet oil producersEnvironmental groups are protesting the state’s move to renew a federal permit that allows oil and gas producers to release discharges into Cook Inlet.