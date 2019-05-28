Special: Live music with Cousin Curtis

By May 28, 2019 May 29th, 2019 Juneau Afternoon

Musician Cousin Curtis dropped into the studio to preview his Juneau concerts. He updated us on life in his tiny house, being a professional musician, and played us some tunes.

Cousin Curtis on Juneau Afternoon. He plays 7 p.m. tonight at the Rookery and 9 p.m. Thursday at the Rendezvous. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Cousin Curtis on Juneau Afternoon. He plays 7 p.m. tonight at the Rookery and 9 p.m. Thursday at the Rendezvous. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Cousin Curtis on Juneau Afternoon. He plays 7 p.m. tonight at the Rookery and 9 p.m. Thursday at the Rendezvous. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
0

Always be up to date

If you’d like to stay informed but could use some help sorting out what’s most important, sign up for The Signal – a free, weekly news email from KTOO’s news team

Recent headlines

X