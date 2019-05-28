Senate sends criminal justice bill to Dunleavy’s desk

The Alaska Senate agreed Tuesday to changes to a major crime bill worked out by Senate and House negotiators. The House had agreed to the changes on May 20, so the Senate action sends the bill to Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Dunleavy said he’ll sign House Bill 49.
“This was a significant move on their part,” he said. “This is great for Alaska. This is great for Alaskans. This is something that we’ve been talking about for some time, and this goes a long way in making Alaska safer.”
The bill repeals much of the controversial three-year-old law known as Senate Bill 91. While that law reduced criminal sentencing, the new measure increases sentencing.
The only legislators who voted against the changes were Fairbanks Democratic Reps. Adam Wool and Grier Hopkins. They both said giving more jail time will increase the risk of offenders committing new crimes when they’re released.
Recent headlines
-
Wrangell’s king salmon derby is canceled again, leaving locals longingWhile most agree that protecting the salmon run up the nearby Stikine River is critical, the absence of Wrangell's derby for the second straight year has left a king-salmon-sized hole in some hearts.
-
Bill aims to make health care coverage for school districts cheaperA House bill would allow employees from municipalities, school districts and the University of Alaska to opt into the state’s health care program. But not everyone is jumping on board with the idea.
-
Photos: Juneau residents honor fallen service members in Memorial Day ceremonyGravestones of many Juneau veterans were marked with U.S. flags and flowers for a Memorial Day observance on May 27, 2019.
-
Trump administration appeals ruling that blocked Arctic offshore drillingThe Trump administration Tuesday appealed a federal court decision that blocked plans to reopen vast portions of Alaska’s Arctic waters to oil drilling.