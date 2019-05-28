Juneau wildlife update

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

On Wednesday’s show, we’ll speak with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game about recent wildlife sightings in our area. Musician Cousin Curtis will play live on the show and preview his Juneau concerts. We’ll check in with Travel Juneau, and talk about “The Underpants” with Perseverance Theatre.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

