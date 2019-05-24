Newscast – Friday, May 24, 2019

By May 24, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • State lawmakers pass a resolution granting a Tlingit tribe’s request to rename Saginaw Bay,
  • a researcher with the University of Alaska Anchorage speaks with survivors of sexual assault as part of project to improve law enforcement response,
  • and researchers are trying to learn more about why gray whales have been washing up dead on the West Coast from Mexico to Alaska.
0

Always be up to date

If you’d like to stay informed but could use some help sorting out what’s most important, sign up for The Signal – a free, weekly news email from KTOO’s news team

Recent headlines

X