Newscast – Friday, May 24, 2019

In this newscast:
- State lawmakers pass a resolution granting a Tlingit tribe’s request to rename Saginaw Bay,
- a researcher with the University of Alaska Anchorage speaks with survivors of sexual assault as part of project to improve law enforcement response,
- and researchers are trying to learn more about why gray whales have been washing up dead on the West Coast from Mexico to Alaska.
Recent headlines
As gray whales die along the West Coast, Alaska scientists look for answers beneath blubberResearchers are trying to determine the cause of a gray whale die-off along the West Coast, including Alaska. And they're looking at whether recent warming trends in the Arctic, and reduced sea ice, have affected their prey.
Major planned North Slope oil project gets key federal permitPapua New Guinea-based company Oil Search announced Thursday it received a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers for its Pikka development, planned west of Prudhoe Bay.
A judge blocked a Trump plan for a controversial road through an Alaska wildlife refuge. Now the administration is appealing.The Trump administration is appealing a court ruling that blocked plans to build a long-sought road through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.
Using local foods, a Juneau middle school teacher demystifies cooking for kidsFor kids who’ve never cooked, smoking their own salmon might seem out of reach. But a Juneau teacher believes it’s just another life skill his students can master — and he shows them how to do it.