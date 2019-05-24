Juneau Afternoon on summer schedule

Juneau Afternoon is on its summer schedule of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In its place, enjoy Hidden Brain on Mondays, and Splendid Table on Tuesdays.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM. Folk Alley plays at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

This Monday on KTOO 104.3, tune in at 7:00 p.m. for a special episode of Intelligence Squared: Should You Love Your Enemies? Host John Donvan sits down with Arthur Brooks, one of America’s leading political thinkers, to discuss a bold premise: loving your enemies. Brooks is a best-selling author and the outgoing president of the American Enterprise Institute. His new book, “Love Your Enemies: How Decent People Can Save America from the Culture of Contempt.”

Always be up to date If you'd like to stay informed but could use some help sorting out what's most important, sign up for The Signal – a free, weekly news email from KTOO's news team