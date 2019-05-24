Juneau Afternoon on summer schedule

Juneau Afternoon is on its summer schedule of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In its place, enjoy Hidden Brain on Mondays, and Splendid Table on Tuesdays.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM. Folk Alley plays at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
This Monday on KTOO 104.3, tune in at 7:00 p.m. for a special episode of Intelligence Squared: Should You Love Your Enemies? Host John Donvan sits down with Arthur Brooks, one of America’s leading political thinkers, to discuss a bold premise: loving your enemies. Brooks is a best-selling author and the outgoing president of the American Enterprise Institute. His new book, “Love Your Enemies: How Decent People Can Save America from the Culture of Contempt.”
Recent headlines
As gray whales die along the West Coast, Alaska scientists look for answers beneath blubberResearchers are trying to determine the cause of a gray whale die-off along the West Coast, including Alaska. And they're looking at whether recent warming trends in the Arctic, and reduced sea ice, have affected their prey.
Major planned North Slope oil project gets key federal permitPapua New Guinea-based company Oil Search announced Thursday it received a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers for its Pikka development, planned west of Prudhoe Bay.
A judge blocked a Trump plan for a controversial road through an Alaska wildlife refuge. Now the administration is appealing.The Trump administration is appealing a court ruling that blocked plans to build a long-sought road through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.
Using local foods, a Juneau middle school teacher demystifies cooking for kidsFor kids who’ve never cooked, smoking their own salmon might seem out of reach. But a Juneau teacher believes it’s just another life skill his students can master — and he shows them how to do it.