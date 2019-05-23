Juneau Cabaret presents the music of Peggy Lee

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, May 24, 2019.

Juneau Cabaret will preview their weekend concerts that celebrate the music of Peggy Lee. Members of the Blooming Lotus Sangha will preview a mindfulness retreat titled Awakening Our Hearts: Healing Ourselves. And the Healthy Alaskans Coalition will highlight a screening at the Gold Town Theater about healthcare.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

