Newscast – Wednesday, May 22, 2019

In this newscast:
- House lawmakers introduce a new bill for full permanent fund dividends with a catch,
- the National Transportation Safety Board releases its preliminary report on the fatal May 13 plane collision near Ketchikan,
- a runner reports encountering a charging brown bear on the Salmon Creek trail,
- the biggest cruise ship to ever visit Alaska stops in Sitka for the first time,
- five out of 14 wells in Yakutat test positive for chemical contamination,
- the Anchorage Assembly adopts a climate action plan, and
- a correction to yesterday’s story on chronic nuisance properties.
Recent headlines
Negotiations sour on tribal child welfare agreementThe agreement, which was signed in 2017 by then-Gov. Bill Walker, is being renegotiated by tribal organizations and the Dunleavy administration. The compact gives tribes more control over children’s welfare.
Palmer man dies in Prince William Sound floatplane crashA Mat-Su Borough man was killed in a floatplane crash on Tuesday in Prince William Sound, about 20 miles southwest of Valdez. It’s the third fatal floatplane crash in Alaska this month.
House bill seeks full PFD this year, with lower amounts in the futureThe House bill could provide the basis for breaking the current impasse over the budget and permanent fund dividends. But it’s unclear how much support there is for the bill in the Legislature.
New icebreaker won’t have much time for the Arctic, says Coast Guard bossThe Coast Guard expects to launch the first of three new icebreakers in 2024. But don't expect to see much of it in Alaska.