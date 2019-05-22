Newscast – Wednesday, May 22, 2019

By May 22, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • House lawmakers introduce a new bill for full permanent fund dividends with a catch,
  • the National Transportation Safety Board releases its preliminary report on the fatal May 13 plane collision near Ketchikan,
  • a runner reports encountering a charging brown bear on the Salmon Creek trail,
  • the biggest cruise ship to ever visit Alaska stops in Sitka for the first time,
  • five out of 14 wells in Yakutat test positive for chemical contamination,
  • the Anchorage Assembly adopts a climate action plan, and
  • a correction to yesterday’s story on chronic nuisance properties.
0

Always be up to date

If you’d like to stay informed but could use some help sorting out what’s most important, sign up for The Signal – a free, weekly news email from KTOO’s news team

Recent headlines

X