Newscast – Tuesday, May 21, 2019

In this newscast:
- Another Taquan Air plane crashes with two fatalities,
- abortion rights supporters rally in the capital,
- lawyers for the Dunleavy administration and the Legislature debate who has the power of the purse,
- city officials look into an ordinance to fine property owners for excessive police calls,
- Alaska-based fighter jets intercept a six Russian military aircraft,
- a Washington man gets sentenced for trying to go through Juneau airport security with a loaded handgun, and
- the taste of the latest Red Carpet Concert with the band Snow Children.
Recent headlines
Juneau protesters rally in support of abortion accessRallies took place across the country Tuesday as abortion rights supporters spoke out against the recent passage of more restrictive legislation in several states.
From Texas to Colorado to Scotland, ANWR drilling opponents take their case to CEOsWhile a demonstration at BP's Denver headquarters was underway on Monday, the architect of a broader strategy to deter ANWR drilling was on a train, traversing the length of the United Kingdom.
Juneau explores using fines to address ‘chronic nuisance properties’The city is looking into a new way to deal with properties that make frequent appearances on the police blotter.
Alaska-based fighters intercept 6 Russian aircraft flying near AlaskaAccording to NORAD, there were two separate incidents in the international airspace near Alaska, neither of which violated U.S. air sovereignty.