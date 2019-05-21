Newscast – Tuesday, May 21, 2019

In this newscast:

  • Another Taquan Air plane crashes with two fatalities,
  • abortion rights supporters rally in the capital,
  • lawyers for the Dunleavy administration and the Legislature debate who has the power of the purse,
  • city officials look into an ordinance to fine property owners for excessive police calls,
  • Alaska-based fighter jets intercept a six Russian military aircraft,
  • a Washington man gets sentenced for trying to go through Juneau airport security with a loaded handgun, and
  • the taste of the latest Red Carpet Concert with the band Snow Children.
